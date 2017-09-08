Buffalo Bills NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Bills Host Former Seahawks Defensive Tackle Ahtyba Rubin

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Ahtyba Rubin with the Cleveland Browns in 2012.

Looks like the Buffalo Bills aren't done making moves just yet and they may add one more defensive tackle before they play their first game this season.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bills have brought in former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin for a free agent visit this week.

The Seahawks released Rubin last Saturday after they failed to find a trade partner who was willing to meet their asking price. He was actually a starter for Seattle in the past two seasons, but he was deemed expendable after they acquired Sheldon Richardson in a trade with the New York Jets.

Last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Denver Broncos were the favorites to land Rubin, but nothing materialized.

Rubin's still a very productive player and he would be an interesting addition to the team. Bills head coach Sean McDermott wants to change their defensive scheme from a 3–4 to a 4–3 this season and Rubin happens to have plenty of experience playing in a 4–3 defense while he was a member of the Seahawks.

However, the Bills just signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Cedric Thornton earlier this week and they may no longer have a spot for Rubin on the roster.

Five-time Pro-Bowler Kyle Williams and 2014 first-team All-Pro Marcell Dareus are the two starters at the position for the Bills, while Jerel Worthy and Adolphus Washington are their primary backups.

In other news, Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor isn't worried about his lack of rapport with the team's top wide receivers and he thinks they are going to do fine against the New York Jets on Sunday.

"I'm comfortable with the chemistry that we have. We spent a bunch of time after practice and a bunch of time watching film with each other, getting on the same page. Everything is not going to be reps, reps, reps. A lot of things we're going to have to be able to talk through and get on the same page mentally, so when we're out there physically we can just go out there and react. I'm comfortable where we are, just have to continue to keep getting better," Taylor said, via NewYorkUpstate.com.