Buffalo Bills NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Bills Host Gerald Hodges on Free Agent Visit

The Buffalo Bills did a good job by drafting Matt Milano and Tanner Vallejo last month to fill the spots left behind by Zach Brown and Lerentee McCray. But it looks like they are still looking to add a veteran who can potentially compete for the starting job at outside linebacker.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Gerald Hodges with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has reported that the Buffalo Bills brought linebacker Gerald Hodges in for a free agent visit on Monday.

This can be a great signing if he agrees to join the team since Reggie Ragland is still recovering after he went under the knife to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. A lot of observers also believe that Hodges is definitely an upgrade over Preston Brown, Ramon Humber and Lorenzo Alexander.

"It's hard to see a situation where Hodges doesn't beat out those three, given his performance last season with the 49ers as well as his skill set lending itself better to a 4–3 scheme than most of the linebackers currently on the roster," Crissy Froyd said in his report for Bills Wire.

"Although he played in the 3–4 defense with the 49ers the past couple of seasons, Hodges would fit right into the weakside linebacker position in Sean McDermott's defense — and would be a huge upgrade over Ramon Humber at that," Joe Buscaglia noted in his report for WKBW.

Hodges have been visiting a lot of team lately, but he has a legitimate chance to start with the Bills. Maybe that can sway him to sign with Buffalo.

Hodges was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and he started 16 games for them. In 15 games (12 starts) with the 49ers last season, Hodges made 83 total tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.