Buffalo Bills NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Bills Interested in Jeremy Maclin

The Kansas City Chiefs made a stunning move last week when they released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin after he had already participated in five of their voluntary offseason workouts.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ed Yourdon)Jeremy Maclin with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.

The move caught him by surprise, but he understood that this was not personal. Now it's time for him to move on to the next chapter of his National Football League (NFL) career because he might not be a free agent for long.

The Huffington Post's Jordan Schultz has reported that the Buffalo Bills are in "preliminary talks" to sign Maclin, and running back LeSean McCoy, is also trying to convince the wide receiver to join the team.

"I know he could help us out tremendously. I've been doing my recruiting already, and don't be surprised if it happens," McCoy said, according to ESPN.

"That would be cool to have another weapon on the offense. But you never know. A lot of things would have to work out for that to happen," he continued.

McCoy and Maclin were drafted by the Eagles in 2009 and they were teammates from 2009 to 2014. The two remained friends when they left Philadelphia.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor likes the idea of playing with Maclin as well.

"Would love to have a guy like him on our team competing and coming out and making plays for us," Taylor said, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, sports broadcaster Paul Peck has reported that Maclin is on his way to Buffalo and he will meet the Bills on Tuesday.

Maclin should give the Bills pass-catching department a much-needed boost if he joins them and he will take some pressure off Sammy Watkins.

He was hampered by injuries last season and he posted career-low numbers across the board. However, Maclin had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2014 and 2015. Who knows, he might top that mark again if he's healthy.