Buffalo Bills NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Still Undecided on Sammy Watkins' Fifth-Year Option

The Buffalo Bills will surely pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Sammy Watkins' contract, right? A lot of people probably think it's a done deal already since the Bills can't possibly let a player of his caliber leave after four seasons with the team. Unfortunately, it's not exactly a cut-and-dried decision.

The team has certainly invested a lot in Watkins and he has shown flashes of brilliance during his tenure with them. However, foot issues have cast doubts on his durability and it seems the Bills are going to weigh the pros and cons before they decide on anything regarding his future with the team.

According to WGR 550's Sal Capaccio, the Bills will have to internally discuss whether or not to pick up the option in the next couple of weeks. They will have until May 2 to decide on the matter.

"I'm told the reason the team has yet to decide is because the option is guaranteed against injury," Capaccio said in his report.

"Other than for injury, the option would not become fully guaranteed until the new league year begins in March of 2018. So, if Watkins stayed healthy but did not perform to the level the Bills are expecting, they could withdraw their option to exercise and allow his contract to expire, or work out a new deal (which would be unlikely in that scenario)," he continued.

Capaccio also mentioned that the Bills front office and head coach Sean McDermott will get an update on Watkins' progress from the medical staff soon.

Now, what's going to stop him from walking away if the Bills decide not to pick up the option? Well, they can always place the franchise tag on him next year, but there's also the risk of alienating Watkins with their decision. Having a disgruntled player on the roster is never a good idea.

A number of analysts have noted that picking up the option is the right move here and many expect the Bills to do that to avoid the risk of losing him.