Buffalo Bills NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Tyrod Taylor Cleared to Play Against the Jets on Sunday

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Tyrod Taylor with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

Looks like Nathan Peterman will have to wait for his chance to start at quarterback because Tyrod Taylor has been cleared to play.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Taylor passed the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol on Tuesday and he's expected to start in the Buffalo Bills' season opener against the New York Jets this Sunday.

Taylor has not played since he suffered a head injury during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 26, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott wasn't sure he would be ready for Sunday's game.

The Bills were in a bind because Taylor's backup, T.J. Yates, was dealing with a concussion as well, and that leaves Peterman as their only option at the position. The team also signed veteran quarterback Joe Webb on Monday as a precautionary measure. But with Taylor cleared, the Bills can now breathe a sigh of relief.

"While it would've been exciting for Bills fans to catch a glimpse of their potential future quarterback, the Bills didn't draft Peterman to start immediately. He's a developmental prospect and rushing him out there Week 1 of his rookie year against an NFL team (even if it's the Jets) probably wasn't the best thing for his development," Sean Wagner-McGough said in his column for CBS Sports.

"Taylor, on the other hand, has been the Bills' starter for the past two seasons and he's been better than expected," he added.

In 15 games last season, Taylor threw for 3,023 passing yards (6.9 yards per attempt). He also had 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Bills aren't going to win many games this year. Not after they traded away wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Ronald Darby. But with Taylor on the lineup, they should be the odds on favorites to win the game against the Jets.