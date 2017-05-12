'Build a Bridge' Guide: Cheats and Tips for Beginners

Those who like a fun challenge will definitely enjoy playing the new puzzle game for the iOS and Android, "Build the Bridge."

Youtube/Screenshot"Build A Bridge" is a tricky puzzle game by BoomBit Inc.

"Build the Bridge" is a puzzle game by BoomBit Inc. that will test the player's engineering and improvisation skills. The main goal is to construct a bridge so that vehicle transport will be possible from one place to another. In each level of the game, players must find a solution that works, whether it is picking up the best materials or clearing up huge boulders. According to iDigital Times, getting a three-star rating is the objective because this means one is able to clear a level successfully without spending too much money.

Since the game can be a little tricky, there is a chance that players may become stuck on a particular level. There are many tips one may consider to avoid much frustration.

Before starting anything, gamers will reportedly do well to consider that the "go-to shape" to any bridge is a triangle. Most of the good ones are said to be based on a series of equilateral and/or scalene triangles. It is best to start creating these first, then modify them later if needed.

If building on a slope, the incline or decline in the topography means an increase in grade will. The additional stress on the bridge means the use of more support, making the project more expensive than normal. It is best to choose cheap material first and see if they will work. The hints provided at the start of each level will be useful when deciding the next move. Oftentimes, wood and road will do the trick. Ramps are also better than catapult, especially in building across a chasm.

The most important of all, according to Rouen Gamers, is to take one's time. "Build a Bridge" does not have time limits. Players are free to conceptualize and build their bridges at their leisure. They can also change their layouts as long as they have not pushed the finish button.