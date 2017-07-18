'Bull' Season 2 Air Date, Cast News: Michael Weatherly to Once Again Face Off With Jill Flint

Filming for "Bull" season 2 has begun in New York. On the show's first episode back, Michael Weatherly's character, Dr. Jason Bull, will immediately have a face-off with Jill Flint's character, Diana Lindsay.

Facebook/BullCBS 'Bull" season 2 will bring back Diana Lindsay (Jill Flint).

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Flint's character is going to figure in the show's first episode for season 2. The news outlet also stated she will make Bull's life a lot more complicated but it's unclear for how long her character will stick around in the new season.

In the first season, Diana became Bull's adversary in the courtroom when she defended a man being tried for manslaughter. But outside of work, the two obviously had a strong attraction for each other.

Their competitiveness at work, however, made it impossible for Bull and Diana to pursue a romantic relationship. Will this change in "Bull" season 2?

Meanwhile, Weatherly said he hopes to be more challenged by his character in the new season.

"I don't feel like I've broken in 'Bull' yet," he told Independent. "I want it to be more than just a bad guy."

Weatherly might get his wish as "Bull" season 2 has enlisted a new but very experienced and capable showrunner to change things up. CBS hired Glenn Gordon Caron to steer the show's production. Caron is credited for his work on "Moonlighting," "Medium" and "Tyrant."

Fans of Weatherly are also hoping this season of "Bull" will finally bring in Cote de Pablo, his former co-star on the long-running series "NCIS."

Last May, Weatherly told The Wrap he was aware that the show was working on this reunion to happen. Weatherly and de Pablo were paired on "NCIS" from season 3 until their departures in season 13.

"Bull" is loosely based on Dr. Phil McGraw's early beginnings as a trial expert who studied jury behavior in the courtroom. The show also stars Freddy Rodríguez (Benny Colón), Geneva Carr (Marissa Morgan) Jaime Lee Kirchner (Danny James), Annabelle Attanasio (Cable McCrory) and Chris Jackson (Chunk Palmer).

"Bull" season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.