'Bully 2' Release Date, Leak News: Deleted Listing Indicates Fall Arrival

Fans of Rockstar's "Bully" video game have long been clamoring for a sequel, and it looks like they may just get what they want at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo.

According to PC Gamer, a listing for "Bully 2: Kevin's Back Jack" recently appeared on Game Informer. It did not have a specific release date, though it was listed with a fall arrival. However, Game Informer has since deleted the entry.

Game Informer took to its official Twitter page to clarify the rumor, though it remains to be seen if the sequel's appearance on the website was really just a mistake. However, PC Gamer speculated that the game could grace the cover of Game Informer's monthly magazine.

You might be seeing reports we have reported Bully 2 exists. This is in error. We have not heard anything about a sequel to Bully. — Game Informer (@gameinformer) June 8, 2017

Moreover, Rockstar has yet to confirm the existence of "Bully 2," but it is possible that the gaming studio is merely waiting for the right time to announce the title. With E3 just days away, the event may just be the perfect venue for the big reveal.

Should there really be a sequel, fans undoubtedly have certain expectations from the game. For one thing, the school simulation of the first game was praised by many, and fans would like to see the same feature in the sequel. "Bully 2" could also use a bigger world, especially with open world video games amping it up every year.

It remains to be seen if these features will make it to the sequel, as the removed listing did not reveal many details about the potential game. However, it did list "Bully 2" as being available on the PlayStation 4, with PC and Xbox nowhere in sight.

The first "Bully" game received generally positive reviews, holding a score of 87 on Metacritic based on 69 critics. It has a user score of 9.1 based on 314 ratings, which indicates universal acclaim.

"Bully 2: Kevin's Back Jack" has yet to be confirmed, so readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.