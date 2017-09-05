'Bully 2' Rumor: Game Apparently in the Works, Is Rockstar's Next Project

(Photo: Rockstar Games) A screenshot from "Bully."

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is yet to see the light of day, but there is already word on the project that Rockstar Games has in line after its release.

Following a concept art leak, "Bully 2" was confirmed to Gamezone to be in the works by a source that has knowledge on the matter.

The same insider revealed that the "Bully" sequel has been in development for a while now and that it is "likely the next game" that Rockstar will release after "Red Dead Redemption 2," which is set to come out early next year.

It turns out that the western shooter is currently the focus of Rockstar especially since the game's release was pushed from its original fall 2017 launch.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet and other sources that Gamezone spoke to do not want to discuss the matter, which suggests that "Bully 2" could actually materialize in the future.

The sequel is a long-time coming. The original was released back in 2006 for the PlayStation 2. A remastered version of the game subtitled "Scholarship Edition" came out a couple of years later for the Wii U, Xbox 360 and then the PC.

"Bully" was made playable to the PlayStation 4 as of March 2016 while an updated version subtitled "Anniversary Edition" was released on the Android and iOS.

"Bully" follows a 15-year old mischievous Bullworth Academy student named Jimmy Hopkins "as he goes through the hilarity and awkwardness of adolescence." It is all about navigating the social hierarchy in the school by beating the jocks at dodge ball, playing pranks on the preppies, saving the nerds and ultimately getting the girl in the process.

Apart from "Bully 2," the same leak claimed that Rockstar's long lost James Bond-type game "Agent," which was first announced in 2009 but never materialized, is apparently still on the table.