'Bumblebee' News, Release Date: John Cena Might Be a Witwicky Family Member

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok John Cena will star in the upcoming 'Transformers' Bumblebee spin-off film.

John Cena is taking a break from the WWE to focus on his budding career in Hollywood. After appearing in some big-ticket films, the world-renowned wrestler is taking his acting career a notch higher as he joins the cast of the "Transformers" spinoff, "Bumblebee."

Following reports confirming Cena's involvement in the upcoming movie, little has been known about his role in the project. The previous week, new reports claiming that the WWE superstar had secured one of the lead roles in "Bumblebee" came out, hinting that he might be playing one of the members of the Witwicky family.

The "Transformers" franchise has already introduced some of the members of the clan, but there are still a few more who fans have yet to see. Some reports also suggested that if Cena's character was not one of the original characters who were previously introduced in the live-action adaptation, then he could be Sparkplug, Daniel, Buster or Spike, who are all part of the existing "Bumblebee" lore but have yet to be adapted in film.

After WrestleMania 33, Cena took some time off from the WWE to film his other project, "The Pact," which is set for release in 2018.

Following his leave-taking, Cena spoke about what was next in his career both as a fighter and as an actor, where he admitted that he knew his days in the WWE ring were already numbered.

"I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don't know how many years I have left. So in the time I have left, I'm gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can," he said in an interview with Complex.

"Bumblebee" is set for release in U.S. theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.