'C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars' Tips and Tricks: Best Car and Weapon Combination to Get Ahead of the Game

"C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars" has been out for more than a week and players are now eager to learn the best combinations of cars and weapons that will help them get ahead of the game.

The game is the latest creation from the "Cut the Rope" and "King of Thieves" developers, ZeptoLab, and was released last April 19 on iOS and Android. Based on the press release sent out by developers upon the game's launch, players will "build and customize battle cars in the role of a street kitten, and go head-to-head against other players to become the Crash Arena champion."

Reports have recently collected suggestions from fans and players of "C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars" on what are the best combinations of cars and weapons that will give everyone a greater chance in winning battles.

The first suggested car combo is dubbed as Titan Blade. As the name suggests, it is a combination of the Titan chassis and the Blade weapon. Titan is known as the type of car with more health than others. However, it is infamous for tripping frequently than usual. With that nature, it is deemed to work better with the Blade weapon since this will enable the player to attack even when the car falls over.

Another highly recommended combination is called the Boulder Forklift Blade. The Boulder is very distinct and characterized as a round ball with wheels. With its form, it comes extra handy in the arena. However, it can be hard to control at times because of its shape, but being a tad smaller than other vehicles gives it a bit of an advantage as well. It is advised to be paired with the Blade and the Forklift plus a piece of wheel in the back. With the Boulder's slow movement, equipping it with the Forklift can let players race and flip over opponents at the same time.

The Surfer vehicle, characterized with a large body and more health, is recommended to be paired with the Stinger weapon. Unlike the two other vehicles mentioned, the Surfer is designed with more balance, thanks to its wheels in the rear and front side. Since the Surfer can move in a relatively steadier pace, pairing it with the Stinger helps it damage an opponent while shielding the vehicle from attacks.

"C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars" is free to download on iOS and Android.