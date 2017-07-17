Caitlyn Jenner, Kid Rock May Run for US Senate

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 28, 2016.

Transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner, and singer Kid Rock say they are considering running for the Senate.

Jenner, who became a transgender woman in June 2015, made the announcement of a potential "senatorial run" during an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis that aired Sunday.

"I like the political side of it," Jenner said. "The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that."

In April, Jenner said it was easier to come out as transgender than it was to come out as a Republican.

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Jenner explained that many in the LGBT community were angered by Jenner's political views. "They were very upset that I was a Republican. I'm not a one-issue voter. I believe in limited government. I believe in our Constitution."

Jenner expressed "disappointment" with some of the actions of President Donald Trump.

"I thought Trump would be pretty good, but he's kind of disappointed me in the first hundred days on those issues," continued Jenner. "I sometimes get disappointed with Trump, especially when he went up against [Obama's transgender directive.] ... There's a lot of issues out there for our community that I'm fighting for and I want the Republican Party to do a better job."

Arkansas pastor Ronnie Floyd, who served as president of the Southern Baptist Convention at the time, called Jenner's transition into a woman "sad." "Let me tell you what else is sad: the comments from the American culture. Comments like, 'Once a champion, always a champion.' Comments like 'An American hero yet again'," he said in a sermon in June. "Did God make him this way? Absolutely not."

(Photo: Reuters/Rebecca Cook) Singer and songwriter Kid Rock performs his new song and album title track ''Born Free'' during halftime of the Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots in Detroit, Michigan November 25, 2010.

Meanwhile, the Detroit singer Kid Rock has also announced he will run for Michigan's 2018 U.S. Senate seat. He has launched a website called, "Kid Rock for U.S. Senate." On Wednesday, Kid Rock said on Twitter that the website is not a joke.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat, currently holds the seat.

"Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind," the 46-year-old singer born Robert James Ritchie says in a blog post on his website. "I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I'll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bulls***!"

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., urged her supporters to take Kid Rock seriously, and compared him to President Donald Trump.

"I know a lot of people are thinking: this is some sort of joke, right?" Warren wrote in an email with the subject line "Senator Kid Rock (R-MI)."

"Well," she added, "maybe this is all a joke — but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too.

"And sure, maybe this is just a marketing gimmick for a new album or tour — but we all thought Donald Trump was just promoting his reality TV show, too."

Kid Rock is yet to file with the Federal Election Commission, but he says, "I've got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC!"