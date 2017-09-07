California, Oregon Wildfires 2017 Update: Fire No Longer Burning Actively in Los Angeles; Suspect in Eagle Creek Fire Identified

(Photo: Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters) A firefighter battles flames from the Sherpa Fire in Santa Barbara, California, June 16, 2016.

The La Tuna Fire in Los Angeles has already been contained, officials announced on Tuesday.

Wildfires continue to rage across Oregon and California due to extremely high temperatures and winds. Earlier this week, the La Tuna Fire was recorded as the largest wildfire in Los Angeles history. It caused the evacuation of over 700 homes and consumed over 2,800 hectares.

Reports confirmed that the fire was no longer burning as of Tuesday. However, crews continue to monitor the weather in the area just in case wind speeds cause the blaze to re-ignite and start a new wildfire.

Dozens of wildfires also burnt more than 800 square kilometers in Oregon this past week. Much of the state was covered in a haze of smoke. CNN notes that Oregon State Police have already identified the person they believe started the Eagle Creek Fire: a 15-year-old boy from Vancouver, Washington.

The authorities also confirmed that the fire has now merged with another fire. Hundreds were evacuated and around 31,000 acres have been scorched. No arrests have been made so far, but the officials are asking for potential witnesses who heard fireworks or other explosions to come forward.

As of Wednesday morning, 65 major fires continued to burn across the western United States, specifically in Montana, California and Oregon. Nearly 1.5 million acres in the country are directly involved in the said wildfires, but the problem does not stop there.

Newsweek points out that satellite images prove smoke from the fires has traveled to reach the East Coast. Breathing in smoke can be harmful for the body, since it is filled with microscopic particles that can lead to problems in the lungs and eyes.

It's worth that the worst effects of wildfires are still limited to the states where they happen. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) currently classifies the air in Idaho, Montana, Washington and Oregon as unhealthy, very unhealthy or hazardous.