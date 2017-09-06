California Wildfires Latest News Update 2017: 23 Sites Being Contained; Firefighters Persist Despite Heat

Thousands of firefighters in California are still putting the flames out at 23 vulnerable sites that sparked wildfires since Thursday, Aug. 31. Even with the heat and danger, however, the firefighters are persistent and making great progress.

Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters A firefighter battles flames from the Sherpa Fire in Santa Barbara, California, June 16, 2016.

Brief thunderstorms and showers on Sunday did help the firefighters but the worst is not yet over. Officials urge the public, especially motorists, to remain cautious even as temperatures might cool down due to the occasional showers.

"Motorists are responsible for many of the wildfires sparked along our roadways," according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in a press release. "Nearly all these fire starts could be prevented by following safety rules that include practicing safe towing, no dragging parts, checking tire pressure and properly maintaining brakes."

Firefighters in Springville are trying to contain a 20,529-acre fire, while 1,319 acres burned in Caldwell in Kern County. In Ponderosa near Sacramento, 3,600 acres went up in flames leading authorities to ask locals in Orville to evacuate to shelters last Thursday.

The small town has an estimated 500 houses and 800 buildings. Not everyone left, however, even as the fire already ravaged 10 houses and 20 buildings. So far, there have been no reported deaths or injuries.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed hope that the California wildfires could be contained in the next two days but the unpredictable situation might also quickly change, especially with strong winds blowing.

"We've turned the corner, but this is not over," Garetti said. "With winds this strong, anything can happen."

California Gov. Jerry Brown already declared that the Los Angeles County is under a state of emergency. Some 1,400 individuals have been asked to evacuate.

The California wildfires also threatens nearby states like Washington and Oregon. Gov. Jay Inslee has declared Washington as under a state of emergency as well, following three major blazes.