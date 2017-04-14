'Call of Duty 2017' Release Date Update: Sledgehammer Going for Photo-Realistic Graphics

Game developer Sledgehammer Games is not playing around when it comes to the visuals of its highly anticipated "Call of Duty 2017" World War 2 shooter.

(Photo: Activision)A screenshot of "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

This is suggested by a job listing posted by the developer for an associate environment artist, whose duties and responsibilities hint of exciting stuff for the next "Call of Duty" game.

The associate environment artist will be responsible for creating "believable, photo-realistic 3D models and textures from concept art and photo reference." He will also be tasked to assemble, edit and optimize "highly detailed 3D environments."

Since Sledgehammer is currently working on "Call of Duty 2017," media outlets believe whoever the associate environment artist ends up being will put their abilities to use in the game.

This means that the upcoming shooter could get quite an upgrade in the graphics department, which has become necessary seeing as to how its competition like "Battlefield 1" has improved in this aspect.

"Call of Duty 2017" has not been made official by Sledgehammer or Activision yet although evidence keeps piling up about the game going back to its roots by featuring a World War 2 setting.

Fans who have supported the franchise from the beginning have noticed how "Call of Duty" veered from reality and relatable stories and into science fiction, post-apocalyptic settings.

According to IGN, one of the reasons that "Call of Duty" was a hit is that it tackled stories inspired from reality, which is why many felt the qualities dipped as the developer traded history for the future.

Activision also needs a big win in this series especially after the generally despised "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," which understandably got an underwhelming and negative reception.

With a World War 2 backdrop and realistic graphics to boot, "Call of Duty 2017" is shaping up to be the "Call of Duty" game that fans have been waiting for in a while.