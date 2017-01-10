'Call of Duty 2017' Rumors: Fans Putting Forth Several Predictions For What The Next Entry Of The Series May Be

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new "Call of Duty" game will be coming out this year, and unsurprisingly, fans already have some suggestions regarding what they think it should be about.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare official websiteSledgehammer Games last came out with 'Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare' (shown). The developer is believed to be working on the next 'Call of Duty' game that will be released this year

With Treyarch coming out with "Black Ops 3" in 2015 and Infinity Ward then following that up with "Infinite Warfare" last year, it's now up to Sledgehammer Games to come out with the next installment of the series.

Fans are very aware of that as well, and they have pounced on any little clues seemingly being given out by the developers.

One of these supposed clues came by way of the developer's official Twitter account. The clue comes in the form of a tweet, and in it, players can see a GIF filled with working gears and a kind of ticker settling on the year 2017.

That doesn't seem like an awful lot to go on, but fans commenting on the tweet have their own ideas. "@Red_meme_queen" puts forth the possibility that perhaps a World War 2 era game set in London may be what the folks over at Sledgehammer Games are working on.

A recent report from GamingBolt came up with another interesting possibility, taking a cue from the caption of the tweet and linking it to the Zodiac calendar. The report noted that both 1945 and 2017 are years of the rooster, and the earlier of those years was of course historically significant because of what happened during World War 2.

There's one more suggestion that seems to be getting support from the fans, and it's one pointing to the possible release of "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2," which would be a direct sequel to the 2014 title "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare," the most recent "COD" title Sledgehammer Games developed.

In any case, developers still have plenty of time to work on this upcoming game, as the most recent installments of the series were released in November, so exactly what it will be may not be revealed for a while.

More news about what the 2017 "Call of Duty" game will be should be made available in the near future.