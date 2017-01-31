'Call of Duty' 2017 Gameplay News Update: Details Seemingly Revealed in New Job Listings

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The next installment of the "Call of Duty" franchise is expected to be released later this year, though it looks like some details about it may be coming out already.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare official websiteSledgehammer Games last came out with 'Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare' (shown). The developer is believed to be working on the next 'Call of Duty' game that will be released later this year

Currently, Sledgehammer Games is looking for a senior map designer as well as a senior level designer who can work on the upcoming first-person shooter.

Interestingly, one of the responsibilities of the individuals who will be brought in to fill these positions is to "create and iterate on the second to second experiences."

As Gamingbolt noted, that line could mean that developers will be putting more focus on the flow of action on different levels. Still, that doesn't necessarily mean that the levels themselves will not receive as much attention in the upcoming game moving forward.

That little line may even be hinting at some kind of gameplay feature that may be introduced in the next "Call of Duty" game.

Unfortunately, outside of that tidbit, developers have not exactly been revealing a lot about the new game.

Probably the most substantial hint that the folks over at Sledgehammer Games have shared thus far comes in the form of a short video that they released in celebration of the arrival of 2017.

The video features a bunch of gears as well as a ticker that eventually lands on 2017, but vague as it may be, fans are already trying to guess what it could potentially mean.

Some fans are pointing to the gears as possible indicators that the next installment of the franchise may take players to London, while others are predicting that the follow-up to 2014's "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" may be what is released later this year.

In any case, no matter what the 2017 "Call of Duty" game turns out to be, fans may not be able to play it until the latter part of this year, at least going by timelines followed by the recent entries of the series.