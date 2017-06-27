'Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered' Release Date, Latest News: Standalone Launch Confirmed

Activision has revealed that "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" will be released as a standalone game this week after almost 10 years since the original version landed on gaming consoles.

(Photo: Activision Publishing, Inc)A promotional photo of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered."

According to Gamespot, the remastered version of "Modern Warfare" will be released for the PlayStation 4 at retail and as a digital download via the PlayStation Store on Tuesday, June 27, for $40. Other platforms, however, such as the Xbox One and PC, will be getting a standalone version of the game in future, though no specific details were provided.

The remastered version of "Modern Warfare" contain the whole campaign from the original game released in 2007, and comes with improved audio and graphics. The remastered game also has an updated multiplayer mode and will ship with 16 base maps. However, more maps will be released as downloadable content (DLC), much like what was done in the original "Call of Duty 4."

"Modern Warfare" is heralded by many as one of the best installments in the "Call of Duty" video game franchise. It is also widely regarded as one of the best shooter games to have ever been released.

According to Screen Rant, the original "Modern Warfare" game featured a memorable campaign mode that gaming fans still fondly talk about until now, and its multiplayer feature is argued by some to have revolutionized and transformed console shooter games to the way they are today.

To celebrate and promote the standalone release of "Modern Warfare Remastered," IGN reports that players will get the chance to compete in a five-week seasonal event referred to as "Call of Duty 'Days of Summer'" on June 27. The celebration will include, among many others, XP events, in-game freebies, new gear and a new "Modern Warfare" map with a summer theme.

