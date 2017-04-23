'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3' DLC 5 Release Date, Gameplay Features Rumors: Zombies-Centric DLC on the Way? Richtofen's Return Hinted

An unexpected new downloadable content (DLC) for the hit shooter "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" appears to have been leaked by a Spanish retailer.

(Photo: Activision)A screenshot from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3."

The listing suggests that the DLC 5, as it is now being referred to, will be Zombie-centric. After all, the expansion has the title, "Zombie Chronicles."

The translated description of the purported "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" DLC reads:

"It is a full suite which brings the original contents of Black Ops 3 and the content of Zombie Chronicles, includes eight classic maps of Treyarch Zombies remastered and all the maps include the Gobblegum function."

The leak also indicated a Dec. 31, 2017 release date. This is likely nothing but a placeholder date, but it does suggest that the DLC is coming this year.

This revelation comes as a shock to fans as they were under the impression that the fourth DLC released for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" last year, which is the Salvation DLC, was the last one for the game.

However, Activision did say during its earnings call back in February that they plan to release "new content" for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" and this could be it.

With regard to what the surprise "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" DLC 5 will be all about, voice actor Luiz Carlos Gomes provided a bit of a clue in his latest social media activity.

On Instagram, he revealed that he is back to doing voice work as Dr. Edward Richtofen, a German scientist who played an important role in the franchise's Zombie storyline.

He included hashtags of the character's name as well as "Call of Duty" and "Black Ops 3." Gomes has since removed the telling hashtags and eventually the post itself, but eagle-eyed fans and media outlets managed to get a screenshot of the original post.

His caption read, as per IB Times, "Today was a day of lip-syncing. Work with what we love, let us always a smile on his face. And he's back ... Even more insane."

From the looks of it, Gomes has been working on the unannounced "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" DLC 5. If it is indeed in the works, the project might be made official soon.