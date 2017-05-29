'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3' DLC: Multiplayer Maps to Be Offered for Free on PC

All four multiplayer maps for the hit first-person shooter video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" will be up for grabs for free on PC starting tomorrow, May 30.

(Photo: Activision)A promotional image for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3."

For 30 whole days, gamers can experience the maps included in the downloadable content (DLC), namely Awakening, Eclipse, Descent and Salvation without shelling out any cent.

This gives "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" gamers the unique chance to explore 16 new maps from these expansions in addition to the dozen of maps included in the main game alone.

Awakening includes a map called Skyjacked, a reimagining of the fan-favorite "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" map, Hijacked. Eclipse features a new version of the Banzai map from "Call of Duty: World at War."

The "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" classic map Raid was recreated in the Descent DLC as Empire while the fourth and final expansion, Salvation, comes with a high-tech facility version of the "Call of Duty: World at War" map Outskirts.

In the whole duration of the promotion, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" gamers who already purchased the DLCs will enjoy double XP when playing on the maps they picked up in the past. Owners of the game's Season Pass should get double XP on all multiplayer maps.

For those who are getting the DLCs the first time, the maps will be downloaded automatically on the game as part of the Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack. Players who are not looking to get the maps can prevent the automatic download by following the steps detailed here by Activision.

The promotion should conclude on June 29. It looks like the console versions of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" including the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PS3, Xbox One and Xbox 360 will not receive the same treatment.

This should help fans get by the wait for the next iteration of the shooter, "Call of Duty: World War 2."