'Call of Duty Black Ops 3' DLC News: 8 Zombie Chronicles Maps Detailed

Complete details about the eight new maps coming to "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" via the highly anticipated Zombie Chronicles downloadable content (DLC) have been revealed.

(Photo: Activision)A screenshot from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" Zombie Chronicles DLC.

The zombie-centric expansion will feature remastered versions of maps from previous "Call of Duty" installments, namely "Call of Duty: World at War" and the first and second "Black Ops" iterations.

The "World of War" maps that will be in the Zombie Chronicles DLC include Nacht der Untoten, the floating abandoned airfield marked the beginning of the rise of the undead.

Another is Verruckt, which features a German asylum called Wittenau Sanitorium. It has dark corridors, a perfect setting for zombie scares and dark secrets.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" is also getting Shi No Numa, which is known as the "swamp of death" as it is home to a scorching forest, hellhounds and legions of undead.

The Zombie Chronicles will also pull four maps from "Call of Duty: Black Ops" including a booby-trapped derelict cinema known as Kino der Untoten, which is also home to Crawler Zombies, and Ascension, an abandoned Soviet Cosmodrome, where undead experiments and creations were made.

The other two include the Shangri-la and the Moon. The former is a shrine in an exotic jungle that also houses an unthinkable number of zombies that "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" players can expect to emerge from labyrinth of underground caverns and deadly traps. The latter is where forgotten undead creatures gather.

There is only one map from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" that is coming to Zombie Chronicles and that is none other than Origins, an excavation site where the Element 115 aka "the greatest evil the world has ever seen" thrived.

Priced at $29.99, the "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" DLC will be released for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) first on May 16 and will be released sometime in June for other platforms.

Those who preorder the Zombie Chronicles DLC will get some sweet bonuses such as 20 Vials of liquid divinium, a couple of new whimsical GobbleGums, exclusive Zombies Pack-A-Punch weapon camo and a Zombies Chronicles dynamic system theme for PS4.