'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3' News: Console Versions Receive New Update, Fixes for Zombies Mode Included

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Even though there's a newer "Call of Duty" game available, 2015's "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" is still receiving attention from its developers.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyMore additions could still be released this year for 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3'

New updates for the console versions of the game were rolled out just a few days ago, and they bring some needed fixes for Zombies mode.

One particular fix gets rid of an issue that could previously lead to the DG-4 not working as intended after a portal was used in Revelations.

Another fix included in the update addresses problems that could pop up whenever players used the Anywhere But Here BGB while they were on the train in Shadows of Evil.

The in-game store has also been changed so that players will now be made more aware of the presence of Black Market items.

The CWL logo has also been updated for this year, and for PS4 Pro owners, adjustments have likewise been made so that the game can work better in dynamic 4K, according to the update notes posted over on the Activision Support website.

While this latest update for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" is pretty light on features, there's a chance that more additions could still be coming to the game this year.

Back in December, the folks over at Treyarch hinted during a Facebook stream that more additions may still be on the way.

Specifically, co-studio head Dan Bunting indicated that they will continue to provide support for "Black Ops 3" for as long as fans are still playing it as well, Charlie Intel reported. Bunting added that fans can expect 2017 to be "another healthy and fun year of updates" for the game.

It looks like the developers aren't completely done supporting "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" just yet, and that could mean that interesting additions may still be released for the game sometime soon.