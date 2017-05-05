'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3' News: 'Zombies Chronicles' Now Official, Find Out Which Remastered Maps Are Included

After weeks of rumors and speculation, the downloadable content pack known as "Zombies Chronicles" has finally been confirmed for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3."

Call of Duty: Black Ops official websiteZombies content from 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' will be included in the 'Zombies Chronicles' DLC pack coming to 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3'

Treyarch's co-studio head Jason Blundell made the official announcement recently, after he sat down with YouTuber "JCbackfire."

The video of the official announcement can be seen below.

Just as the rumors had indicated previously, there are indeed eight remastered Zombies maps included in this DLC pack.

Blundell also revealed which maps are included, sharing that "Nacht der Untoten," "Shi No Numa" and "Verruckt" from "Call of Duty: World at War" will be getting the remastered treatment.

From "Call of Duty: Black Ops," players can expect to see "Ascension," "Kino der Toten," "Moon" and "Shangri-la."

"Origins" from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" completes the list of eight remastered maps that fans can count on seeing inside "Zombies Chronicles."

Later on in the video, Blundell also talked briefly about the complicated Zombies timeline and even showed off a map containing the many details. Fans can take a longer look at it over on the game's official website.

Obviously, there is still a lot that remains to be revealed about this new addition coming to "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" and fans will be able to hear more about it on Monday, May 8, as a livestream featuring the DLC pack will take place then. Blundell will be present for that livestream as well.

PS4 players can look forward to getting their hands on "Zombies Chronicles" on May 16, CharlieIntel reported. It is unclear when this DLC pack will be released for the other versions of the game, but that bit of information may be revealed during the upcoming livestream.

Additional details regarding the "Zombies Chronicles" DLC pack coming soon to "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" should be made available in the very near future.