'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3' Rumors: Official Reveal of 'Zombies Chronicles' May Be Happening Soon

Something new really may be in the works for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" and developers may finally be ready to reveal what this is.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyMore Zombies content rumored to be released for 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3'

Over on Twitter, YouTuber "JCbackfire" announced that Treyarch's Jason Blundell will be dropping by the channel on Thursday to reveal something.

Unfortunately, what that something is remains uncertain for now, but recent rumors may have already given fans an idea of what to expect.

For those who may have missed it somehow, over the past few weeks, several things spotted online have been pointing to the possible existence of something known as "Zombies Chronicles."

First, as this CharlieIntel report detailed, mentions of "Zombies Chronicles" were seen in retailer listings. The listings even give a brief overview of what this new item is, indicating that it may feature eight remastered Zombies maps together with the contents of "Black Ops 3."

Beyond those retailer listings, an entry for "Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles" was also spotted recently on ESRB's official website. The entry has since been taken down, but interested fans can still check it out thanks to the image posted by Redditor "Iamanugget42."

There certainly seems to be a lot of smoke here, and come Thursday, the developers may finally confirm that there is a fire as well.

One more thing, a release date for "Zombies Chronicles" may have also been discovered recently.

An image shared on Reddit by "ZeBraTurtieHD" features a conversation between someone and Amazon customer service pertaining to the aforementioned "Zombies Chronicles," and the representative shared that this new item may be released on June 27.

The good news for fans is that they may not have to wait for that much longer to find out what is really going on with "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" and whether something new is indeed set to be released for it.