'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3' Rumors: Previously Discovered 'Zombies Chronicles' DLC May Be Released in June

Fans of first-person shooter games may be focused right now on learning as much about the next "Call of Duty" game as they can. However, there is a chance that an older title from the franchise, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3," may soon warrant some attention from them as well.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyMore Zombies content rumored to be released for 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3'

Just a few days ago, things of interest potentially related to the game were spotted and shared online.

These things of interest were retailer listings, one coming from a Spanish retailer and the other from a Polish retailer, CharlieIntel reported.

What is particularly eye-catching about both of them is that they seem to talking about the same thing, and that is a new downloadable content pack for "Black Ops 3."

The name of the DLC pack in question is "Zombies Chronicles," and it supposedly includes the aforementioned game itself together with eight remastered Zombies maps.

At this point, developers have yet to confirm this "Zombies Chronicles" DLC pack for the game, though there is something new for players to consider as they attempt to ascertain the legitimacy of this rumored downloadable.

Apparently, someone contacted Amazon's customer support in search of more information related to this possible new DLC pack for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3," and while more details about what it may contain were not shared, a release date was.

Fans can check out a screenshot of the conversation over on Reddit, and according to it, "Zombies Chronicles" is due out on June 27.

Again, with developers yet to provide any kind of confirmation, it is still tough to tell if "Zombies Chronicles" is a real thing, but players may want to keep an eye on things, especially with June 27 just two months away.

Additional details related to the rumored "Zombies Chronicles" DLC pack and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" should be made available in the near future.