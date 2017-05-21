'Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3' 'Zombies Chronicles' Updates: Guide to Finding the Easter Eggs

Looking for the Easter Eggs placed in three of the remastered downloadable content maps of the "Zombies Chronicles" mode in "Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3" will be no trouble for gamers who know exactly where they can be found.

Facebook/Treyarch"Zombie Chronicles" is playable on PS4.

According to IB Times, finding the treats Treyarch has included in the mode is easier to do than expected.

For the first Easter Egg, one will have to explore Nacht and find four switches. The first switch is located in the shelves by the Mystery Box. The second one may be found in the spot opposite the area where the Argos shotgun was positioned. Another button is situated above the spawn staircase, specifically, on the ceiling. The fourth is quite easy to spot. It is placed on the wall to the left side of the Mule Kick perk.

There may also be switch spawns in the area, so it is best for players to move around and wait for the interact option to pop up. Once finished with the search, players must interact with the Samantha doll found in the rubble at the bottom of the main staircase. The noise it will make will point to the other five or six locations. Once these are found, making one's way back to the doll will give gamers a free max ammo.

The second and third Easter Eggs are reportedly more difficult to find since players will not know exactly what they are looking for.

For the second treat, it is worth looking at the Shadow Man on the windows close to the Pack-A-Punch machine in the Ascension map. His silhouette will be visible once gamers zoom in with their sniper scope. There may be something in there.

Meanwhile, to find the third Easter Egg, it is reportedly best to go outside the map and walk towards the bus that says Morg City Transit.

"Zombies Chronicles" is currently available for $30 and playable only on the PlayStation 4. According to CG Mag Online, the mode is worth paying the price.

"While a standalone game that also offered 'Extinction' (the short-lived alien variant) would be even better, Zombies Chronicles gets the job done and hits most of the high-notes the subseries has given us over the years. It's going to be a little awkward if you sold your copy of Black Ops III, but otherwise, it's worth booting up with some friends," the review reads.

"Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3" is available now on all platforms.