'Call of Duty: Black Ops III' Multiplayer DLC Pack Is Free on PC for 30 Days

The developer of "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" recently announced that the multiplayer downloadable content pack for the said game will be free for an entire month.

REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachVisitors queue to play the video game ''Call Of Duty: Black Ops III'' during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany August 6, 2015.

Earlier this week, Treyarch announced that the "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack will be added to the gamer's systems and can be played for an entire 30 days at no cost.

The free trial will start on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EDT) and it includes all DLC multiplayer maps released for "Call of Duty: Black Ops III." Since the trial is available for 30 days, it means the free access ends on June 29.

There were four multiplayer DLC map packs released for "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" namely the Awakening, Eclipse, Descent, and Salvation. Each bundle has four multiplayer maps and one Zombie map that will be automatically installed for free for players who have "Call of Duty: Black Ops III."

Awakening was released in February 2016 and includes Skyjacked, a map set on a futuristic police ship and was inspired by the Hijacked map from "Call of Duty: Black Ops II"; Splash, set in an abandoned waterpark; Gauntlet, designed as a military training facility; and Rise, an under construction site in Switzerland. This pack's zombie map is Der Eisendrache, which is the German phrase for "The Iron Dragon."

The next multiplayer DLC pack, Eclipse, was released in April 2016 and contains Spire, which appears to be situated in a terminal in the sky; Knockout, combines an ancient temple and disco rooms set on a Polynesian island; Rift, an abandoned military complex with futuristic features; and Verge, inspired by the familiar Banzai map from "Call of Duty: World War." Eclipse's zombie map is called Zetsubou No Shima set in an uninhabited island in the Pacific.

The third maps bundle for "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" is called Descent that comes with Berserk, set in a Viking village covered in thick snow and has regular harsh blizzards; Cryogen, a coastal location in the Dead Sea that houses a warehouse of frozen high-profile criminals; Empire, a redesign of the Raid map from "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" which featured a Roman villa; and Rumble, an arena located in Brazil. Descent features the Gorod Krovi zombie map.

Lastly, players can try the Salvation map bundle for free, which comes with Citadel, featuring a creepy abandoned tower castle; Micro, which features a giant picnic table set-up; Outlaw, a western-themed remake of the Standoff map from "Call of Duty: Black Ops II"; and Rupture, set in a post-World War tech facility. Salvation brings in the finale zombie map, Revelation.

For players who do not want to participate in the 30-day free multiplayer map offer, a post in the Steam Community detailed the steps on how to opt out.