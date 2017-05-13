'Call of Duty: Black Ops III' Update: Game Gets Patch in Preparation for 'Zombie Chronicles' DLC

"Call of Duty: Black Ops III" players get patch 1.22 to prepare for the upcoming and final downloadable content for the game called "Zombie Chronicles."

While "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" update 1.22's focus is for the said DLC, developer Treyarch has also incorporated several fixes for the base game since according to the patch notes, "This update addresses a number of general performance issues."

The "Zombie Chronicles" DLC

The upcoming "Zombie Chronicles" DLC promises to bring fully-remastered campaign zombie-themed maps from other franchise games such as "Call of Duty: World at War," "Call of Duty: Black Ops" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops II."

According to the DLC's page, some of the familiar locations that players can revisit are: "a legendary shrine lost in an exotic jungle" called Shangri-La; the abandoned movie theater overrun by the undead known as Kino Der Toten; a swamp in a jungle named Shi No Numa; and "an abandoned German excavation site" dubbed the Origins.

Update 1.22 Fixes and Improvements

Meanwhile, as for the "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" update 1.22, developers decided to let unopened Supply Drops remain in the Black Market even after the corresponding event that brought the content has lapsed. They also gave players a treat by bringing back the Supply Drops that expired and disappeared in their inventories.

Developers learned about a bug that let some players use several camos before even unlocking them; update 1.22 fixed that exploit. Players will likewise find the Attachment Icons on Create-a-Class and Gunsmith menus loading quicker.

Upon installing update 1.22, players can start recovering Ballistic Knife blades. Also, Ballistic Knifes that are equipped with Kill Counter or Clan Tag attachments will start properly recognizing headshots.

According to Dual Shockers, players of "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" using PC and Xbox One will only get the fixes and improvements brought by update 1.22. Their games will not be prepared just yet for the "Zombie Chronicles" since the DLC will not arrive in the said platforms until the 30th day from when it goes live on the PlayStation 4, which is scheduled on Tuesday, May 16.

"Zombie Chronicles" will cost $29.99.