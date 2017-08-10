'Call of Duty' Documentary to Be Made by Devolver Digital Films

A documentary centered on the hit "Call of Duty" games has been announced by none other than Devolver Digital Films. The so-called "CODumentary" will feature the first-person shooter's transformation from popular war video game to a global phenomenon.

Activision/Sledgehammer Games Promotional still for "Call of Duty: WW2."

Known for its eccentricity, Devolver has made its name by publishing edgy indie video games such as "Hotline Miami," "Not a Hero" and "Strafe." However, the publisher has also tried their hands at filmmaking and their next project is certainly a surprising one.

While there's no doubt "Call of Duty" is a popular game, it has had its fair share of criticism. From the obvious unrealistic depiction of war to the controversial missions, criticizing failures has become a cliché in the industry.

Nevertheless, no one can deny that it has become a "global entertainment franchise," which is the reason behind Devolver's decision. The 93-minute film will feature developers, fans of the series, professional players and "numerous gaming experts."

Publisher Activision will not have a hand in its creation so viewers can expect an unbiased dissection of the game.

"One of the biggest challenges making the film was encapsulating a 15 year timeline into 93 minutes," said producer Jonathan Beales. "I was very fortunate to work with a lot of great people whose input and contribution really helped make this happen."

Beales added that despite the subject of the documentary being the video game, its main focus will still be on people. It will tell the experiences of those who developed "Call of Duty" as well as those who waited in line and played them.

Hopefully, they do a better job at making the film than making the title because "CODumentary" doesn't really roll off the tongue.

The "Call of Duty" documentary will premiere worldwide on Steam and VOD on Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. EDT. For those unable to catch the premiere, it will also be available on iTunes, Google Play, MGo, PlayStation, Xbox, TubiTV, Indie Reign and the Indie Rights Vimeo Channel. Blu-Ray and DVD copies will also be released at a later date.