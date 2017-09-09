'Call of Duty' Franchise May Be Revisiting History More Often in the Near Future

'Call of Duty: WWII' could be the start of a run on games featuring historical settings

Call of Duty: WWII official website 'Call of Duty: WWII' is due out on Nov. 3

"Call of Duty: WWII" represents a return to an earlier era for the "Call of Duty" franchise, to its so-called "roots," as the popular phrasing goes, and it looks like fans can count on seeing more games like it in the near future.

Just recently, Game Informer had a chance to talk to Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg and he was asked about all things related to the popular first-person shooter franchise.

Among the most interesting things Hirshberg revealed during the conversation was something that could be hinting at where the series was heading, or rather staying for the foreseeable future.

Upon being asked if the soon-to-be released installment of the franchise will serve as a "one-off to satisfy the old-school fans" or the start of things to come, Hirshberg indicated that it may be the latter.

According to the CEO, "Call of Duty: WWII" is not a "one-off" and that historical settings may be areas they "explore more than once."

One reason Hirshberg cited for why they may stick to historical settings is because of what they have to offer.

There are certainly more settings and eras worth exploring that are grounded in history, and it could be interesting to see how the developers decide to make games based on those.

Another reason for why the franchise may be sticking to its historical roots for a while is probably because the last far-future game that came out from the series was not well-received, to put it lightly.

Last year's "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" is still among the most-disliked entries of the series, and fans have made their disapproval overwhelmingly clear via YouTube and other media channels.

The folks behind the franchise likely do not want to inspire that kind of negative reaction again anytime soon, so it really may be in their best interest to tell stories about history for a while.

While fans wait to see what other history-inspired games from the franchise are in the works, they can check out "Call of Duty: WWII" as soon as it is released on Nov. 3.