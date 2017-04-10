'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum' DLC: Pack 2 Revealed, Launching April 18

New details of the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum" have been released on April 4, Tuesday, and the second downloadable content (DLC) Map Pack features diverse multiplayer content that includes classic maps, as well as zombies and disco! The new content is set to release on April 18 for the PlayStation 4, with other platforms to follow.

(Photo: Facebook/Call of Duty)Promo image for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" DLC "Continuum," coming in April 18.

Activision and Infinity Ward have issued a joint press release about the upcoming "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum" second DLC Map Pack. "Call of Duty" players will be busy this month as four new multiplayer maps will be coming for the new expansion DLC.

The first map called "Turista" is a resort complex surrounded by the skeleton of a giant ancient creature, and will have three open lanes for sniping or close combat. The second, called "Scrap," is set in an abandoned junkyard on the moon, featuring open areas with lots of pathways. "Archive" is another three-lane map set inside what's described as a "post-futurist art gallery," with the tight quarters of the gallery more suitable for quick fights, with the open exterior better suited for long, open gun battles. "Excess" is a remake of the extremely popular "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" classic map "Rust," and stays close to the fast-paced design of the original map.

After a long day duking it out in futuristic maps with semi-realistic weapons and set pieces, players can go for something different with new zombies chapter for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare." Like the previous retro styling of the earlier zombie maps, the new "Shaolin Shuffle" combines the undead, 70s disco and kung-fu into a hilarious co-op multiplayer mayhem experience.

Guest voice work will entertain players as they slash, punch and sometimes shoot zombies. Pam Grier, from "Jackie Brown," Seth Green from "Robot Chicken," and "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharaoh and Sasheer Zamata adds some dialog and voice highlights to an already chaotic clash of genres, which comes to the PlayStation 4 on April 18.

Watch the video below for the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare — Shaolin Shuffle" trailer.