'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' DLC News: More Weapons, Weapon Prototypes Recently Added

The collection of weapons inside "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" continues to grow, as developers recently released plenty of new firearms that players will be able to find and use in battles.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyNumerous new weapons recently added to 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare'

Developers detailed the new additions in a recent post on the Activision blog.

First off, players should know that three new Epic Prototypes are now available in the game.

The first of these is The Cyclopean, and it utilizes beam energy to obliterate foes on the battlefield with ruthless efficiency.

For those players who would prefer not to utilize beam guns in battle, then they can go ahead and search for The Sentinel. Instead of messing around with beams, this particular weapon just showers enemies in bullets that they are unlikely to dodge.

One more Epic Prototype players may be able to find inside "Infinite Warfare" is The Switchblade. The Switchblade may not be as powerful as the two other Epic Prototypes, but it can still help players get out of some challenging situations.

Along with the aforementioned weapons, also new inside the game are Mark II Prototypes that yield useful XP bonuses.

Developers also revealed that more than 600 new personalization items have also been added recently to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" to go along with all those weapons.

In related news, apart from the new items, developers also recently released an update for the game that brings plenty of bug fixes.

Detailed over on the r/Infinitewarfare Subreddit, the update brings plenty of user interface and gameplay fixes. It also addresses some map exploits that were discovered previously.

The update also brings some security and anticheat updates for the PC port of the game, and those on the Xbox One can expect that splitscreen mode now works better as well.

More news about the other additions coming to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available in the near future.