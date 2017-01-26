'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' DLC News: PS4 Gets Rave in the Redwoods First on Jan. 31

Most first-person shooting games out in the market deal with extremely serious and hardcore plots that at times they become too predictable. This must be what Activision had in mind now that it is announcing the first downloadable content (DLC) dubbed "Sabotage," which PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles will be able to nab first.

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" official websiteThe first DLC for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" arrives first on the PS4 by the end of January.

The DLC is rather flashy and humorous, inciting that this expansion is all about a fun experience. Such is proven by the trailer that focuses on the "Rave in the Redwoods" content, bringing an old-school feel to the game.

The main characters in the expansion are the same ones from The Zombies in Spaceland, namely AJ, Poindexter, Andre and Sally. They may have escaped the deadly theme park but they find themselves in another zombie-infested area, only this time they are in a campground where oddly, a 90s-themed rave party occurs. What's even interesting is they also have Kevin Smith with them, who was also left in the Redwoods.

Aside from the prowling zombies, which they apparently enjoy killing, they will have to keep an eye out for other threats, such as the Bigfoot-like Sasquatch that hunts in packs. If that's not enough, there's even someone they call the Slasher who has his eyes set on the four, hoping to add them to his trophies of killed individuals.

Judging from the trailer, Rave in the Redwoods looks like a cross between "Friday the 13th" and "State of Decay" with a funny twist. Given that description, it proves to be a breath of fresh air for the shooting genre.

Aside from the Redwoods, the first DLC, "Sabotage," carries more content for players to enjoy. It also brings four new multiplayer maps including "Dominion," which is described as a re-imagining of "Afghan" from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." Preordering it also nets the Sabotage Dynamic theme for PlayStation 4.

PS4 gets first dibs on "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's" first DLC on Jan. 31 and can be purchased or preordered for $14.99. For hardcore aficionados of the title, the Season Pass would be a great deal as it includes all map packs for 2017, 10 Rare Supply Drops upon purchase plus 1,000 bonus Salvage Credits for $49.99.