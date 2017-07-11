'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" DLC Pack Brings New Maps, Zombies

The third "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Absolution" downloadable content (DLC) pack has officially been launched and is now available on PlayStation 4 (PS4). Activision has added a lot of new features, including new multiplayer maps that will cater to players with various playstyle.

Activision New "Call of Duty" DLC pack rolls out Zombies.

According to Activision's official blog, the new maps have been introduced as Bermuda, Permafrost, Fore and Ember. Bermuda is described as a "shantytown created around the remnants of a crashed ship." The Bermuda gameplay involves a lot of ducking, diving and wall riding for players.

Permafrost is "set within the chill of a frozen city skyline." It is a tight-quarters map that allows players to pick their plan of attack from one of the three main lanes.

Fore is a large map that offers "great visual variety" for players. It features an array of sights and sounds that include magical forests, elevated castle walls, golf courses and more.

The fourth new map is called Ember, which is "located near an old town castle." It is basically a remake of the Resistance map from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3." It features an old-world aesthetic but packed with modern technology around the city. The more challenging parts of this map include lava, gallows and a torture.

In addition, the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" DLC pack also comes with "Attack of the Radioactive Thing," which is a new Zombies chapter with Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Elvira is voiced by Cassandra Peterson.

In "Attack of the Radioactive Thing," players must save a small beach town after a government-conducted science experiment goes terribly wrong and unleashes horrifying creatures. Players will encounter a new type of enemy in this chapter, which also brings new weapons and traps.

Meanwhile, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" is now available on the PlayStation 4 and is priced at $39.99 for the physical copy and digital download.