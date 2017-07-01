'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' DLC Release Date: 'Absolution' Gets Coming to PS4 This Week

(Photo: Activision)A promotional image for the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Absolution" DLC.

After being leaked in a new patch, "Absolution" has been confirmed as the next downloadable content (DLC) for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

The DLC is coming this week to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and will take players back to the 1950s. It will include a zombie co-op map called Attack of the Radioactive Thing, which is inspired from the campy monster movies of the iconic era.

Of course, "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" players can trace this cinema-related predicament back to no other than twisted film director Willard Wyler, whose idea of amusement is bringing the heroes to this flashy horror show.

The upside is that the four protagonists can rock some classic 1950s do and style as they take on the roles of The Scientist, The Rebel, The Soldier and The School Girl. The downside is that the outfits will not look as cool when they are splashed with zombie guts.

The official description of Wyler's new cinematic offering in the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Absolution" DLC reads:

"The plot of this film follows a clumsy government science experiment gone wrong, turning an unsuspecting suburban populace into flesh devouring zombies, while a newly spawned biological menace moves into the ravaged town."

Attack of the Radioactive Thing also stars horror movie icon Elvira, who will help "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" players in this DLC by providing them tips for survival and useful side quests.

Apart from this zombie-infested experience, "Absolution" will also introduce four new maps. First is a "water-wasted and sandblasted" shantytown called Bermuda, a map built around the remnants of a crashed ship that gives players plenty of reasons to duck, dive and wall ride.

The second map in the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" DLC is called Permafrost, a frozen city skyline that has everything from hobo village to a dilapidated theater house to a train station.

Another map to explore in the "Absolution" DLC is Fore, a massive map with miniature golf courses as battlefields. Last but not the least is Ember, a remake of the Resistance map as seen in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3." It is set near an old town castle and has lava and torture rooms for its main attractions.

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Absolution" releases for the PlayStation 4 on July 6.