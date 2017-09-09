'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' Final DLC To Be Released Soon

Facebook/CallofDuty A new DLC will arrive for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" this September.

Activision has announced that its first-person shooter "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" will be getting new downloadable content scheduled for release on Sept. 12.

According to GameSpot, the expansion tagged as "Retribution" will only be available for PlayStation 4 for now. It will come almost a month after the last DLC pack, "Absolution." As with the other DLC packs, it will reportedly add four new multiplayer maps into the game – Carnage, Heartland, Altitude and Depot 22.

Carnage is said to be a "post-apocalyptic race track" situated along the California coast, while Heartland is a close copy of the Warhawk map from "Call of Duty: Ghosts." Altitude, on the other hand, is a "high-end, sky high shopping mall located on the edges of the universe." Lastly, Depot 22 is reportedly perfect for close-quarter battles with its three lanes.

"Retribution" is also said to feature the fifth and last chapter in the game's Zombies saga. In "The Beast from Beyond," players will be forced to explore an abandoned military station located on a distant ice planet. They will finally have the opportunity to be free from Willard Wyler's twisted world after they get past the swarm of undead enemies. Just like with the previous chapters, "The Beast from Beyond" will feature new content, as well as new weapons and traps.

VG24/7 provided some details of the final chapter of the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" zombies experience. The four protagonists who Wyler has trapped inside the station must unravel the truth to become free. Seth Green will return to lend his voice to Poindexter, while Ike Barinholtz will still be AJ. Jay Pharoah will portray Andre and Sasheer Zamata will voice Sally.

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's" Retribution pack will be available for the PS4 on Sept. 12. There is no word yet on its Xbox One and PC release, but speculations are rife that it will be in October. "Retribution" will come free of charge for those who purchased the game's season pass. Activision has yet to announce its retail price, but reports indicate it will cost $15, just like the other DLCs.