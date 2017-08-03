'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News: 'Absolution' DLC Pack Due Out for PC and Xbox One on Aug. 8

'Absolution' DLC pack already available for the PS4 version of 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare'

YouTube courtesy of Call of Duty 'Attack of the Radioactive Thing!' is the Zombies episode included in the 'Absolution' DLC pack

PC and Xbox One players will soon be able to get their hands on "Absolution," the latest downloadable content pack for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

To be more specific, PC and Xbox One owners will be given access to the new DLC pack starting Aug. 8, according to a recent tweet from the franchise's official account.

Similar to previously DLC packs, "Absolution" contains four additional multiplayer maps as well as a new Zombies episode.

Beginning with the multiplayer maps, Bermuda is one of the new settings players will see. It takes players to a makeshift town set atop an old ship, and as that description hints at, there will be numerous obstacles here that will need to be dealt with.

The next multiplayer map is Ember, and this one should be somewhat familiar to older players as it is based on the Resistance map featured in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3." Ember's stunning sights can stop players in their tracks, though if they stand still too long, they may be taken out by their opponents.

"Absolution" also contains Fore, a map that features a variety of mini golf courses. Fore may include some whimsical elements, but this map is more than capable of handling serious combat.

The fourth multiplayer map coming to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" via the new DLC pack is Permafrost, and this will take players to a city covered in ice.

Lastly, "Absolution" also includes "Attack of the Radioactive Thing!," a Zombies episode that features some retro-style elements and a monstrous enemy that an eclectic cast of survivors will be tasked with taking down. Of course, there will be plenty of zombies present for players to deal with in this episode too.

"Absolution" is already available for the PlayStation 4 version of this first-person shooter.

More news about "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available soon.