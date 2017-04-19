'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News: Fix-Filled Update Now Available, 'Continuum' DLC Pack Also Live for PS4

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" players can now download a new update for the game, while PlayStation 4 owners can also get the "Continuum" downloadable content pack.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyA new update was released recently for 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare'

Beginning with the update, while this downloadable does not provide any new features, it is one that can still be helpful to players thanks to the different fixes it contains.

The submachine gun known as the VPR, in particular, is a focal point for the update, which tweaks its performance in several ways.

According to the update notes posted over on the r/InfiniteWarfare Subreddit, the damage that can be done by the VPR has been adjusted, with its recoil and gun kick also being tweaked. Players should also notice that reload times for this weapon have been decreased, while its clip size has been increased.

A new fix should also prevent players from sustaining damage from their own Shockwave while they are using the Reactive Armor inside the game.

Fixes have also been applied for the many maps that "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" players can opt to try out.

Developers have also made changes to slide challenges so that players will have a better chance of completing them and perhaps even earning those coveted medals.

As for the new DLC pack available now to PS4 players, this one contains four different multiplayer maps as well as the next episode of the game's Zombies mode known as "Shaolin Shuffle."

Three of the four new maps take players to an interesting collection of places, such as an art gallery, a spa and even the moon. The fourth location is one players may recognize as it takes inspiration from the Rust map featured in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2."

The "Continuum" DLC pack is expected to be released for the PC and Xbox One versions of the game sometime next month.

More news about "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available soon.