'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News: Latest Patch Brings Significant Changes To Different Game Modes

Developers have been releasing quite a few patches for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" recently, and the latest one applies some important tweaks to different game modes.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyInfected, Search and Destroy among games tweaked by latest 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' patch

First off, in All or Nothing mode, players should now be able to notice that the bug that would previously lead to boost, slide and wallrun movements not being made available has been addressed in this patch.

The Precinct map has also been updated whenever players choose it while in Hardpoint mode. Specifically, the spawn points for this map while trying out this game mode have been changed, so players will need to familiarize themselves again with their surroundings.

The Search and Destroy mode has also been fixed so that the B bombsite now works better in the game.

Infected is yet another game mode affected by the latest "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" patch.

A tweak for player respawning has been applied, and on top of that, boost values have also been brought back to their earlier configurations.

Aside from the game mode tweaks, Payloads, care packages and even the exploding drones have been adjusted, according to the patch notes posted on the r/InfiniteWarfare Subreddit.

In related news, developers also recently introduced new features that are meant to improve the multiplayer experience for the many members of the game's community.

Detailed in a separate post on the Subreddit, developers shared that new Game Health Icons have been added to the game. These special icons will only pop up onscreen when the game is being played under "non-ideal conditions" and they are designed to help developers address more issues moving forward.

Notably, if a player does not see these Game Health Icons, then that means that there are no issues detected with the game's performance.

More news about the other additions and adjustments coming to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available in the near future.