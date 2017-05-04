'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News: Latest Update Brings Numerous Scorestreak Variants for Multiplayer

A new update was released for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" recently, and this is one that players may want to download as it brings Scorestreak Variants to the game.

These Scorestreak Variants are designed to help players further customize their style of play. Chain together enough enemy eliminations in the game and they can access an incredibly helpful bonus, and now, they can even customize what that bonus is.

In a recent post on the Activision blog, the developers noted that these new features are meant to serve as modifications for the ones already in the game.

There are Rare, Legendary and Epic Scorestreak Variants and they come with corresponding costs. Rare Scorestreak Variants will cost 150 Salvage, Legendary ones will require 300, while players will need to have 450 Salvage to craft an Epic Scorestreak Variant.

Developers also provided examples of the Scorestreak Variants that players will be able to craft, including the AP-3X – Reactor and the Scorchers – Hydra.

Players should also know that the new variants they can craft have positive and negative effects, so they may want to take a close look at each one before they invest their hard-earned Salvage.

Also included in the latest "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" update are several fixes and adjustments.

For instance, players should now be able to execute Taunts properly in the Winner's Circle, and they should also have no more problems related to equipping custom emblems, according to the update notes posted over on Reddit.

Animated weapon camos have also been fixed.

Adjustments for Uplink and Infected are also included, so players should find that those game modes are working better now.

The Ozzy Man Reviews voice over pack has also been brought to the game by this update.

More news about other "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" updates should be made available in the near future.