'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' Patch 1.08 Features News: Leaderboards, Improved Barracks Included In Recently Released Patch

A new patch was recently released for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare." And beyond just bringing numerous bug fixes, it also introduces some interesting additions.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyNew 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' leaderboards designed to give players new goals to strive for

Among the interesting additions are new leaderboards designed to help players gain a better grasp of just how well they stack up to other fans all over the world.

Detailed in a new post on the r/InfiniteWarfare Subreddit, the game's developers revealed that the leaderboards will display the top 10,000 players. The rankings are refreshed quickly, so players will need to perform really well if they want to crack the top 10,000 and remain consistent if they want to stay there.

Players can also see which percentile they belong to should they fail to make it to the top 10,000. This additional measure should help them understand how far they need to climb if they want to be among the elite, and they can also brag about their higher ranking to their friends.

Filters have also been added to the leaderboards so that players can see how well they are doing over a set period of time or just in comparison to their friends.

Along with the leaderboards, Patch 1.08 also changes Barracks by introducing a new section for Medals, according to a separate post on the r/InfiniteWarfare Subreddit.

Numerous fixes are also included in the latest "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" patch. Among those included are some designed to improve weapon camos.

The KBS Harbinger as well as the Jammer Grenade should also work even better inside the game now that the latest patch has been released.

Some game modes have also been improved by the new patch and the final killcam should also be working better.

More news about the other additions coming to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available in the near future.