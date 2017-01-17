'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News: Minor Patches Bring Changes To Infected Mode And Bug Fixes Too

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Game developer Infinity Ward recently released some patches for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" and they bring a variety of bug fixes as well as changes to some game modes.

Starting off with the mode-specific changes, players should be able to see that Infected now works a bit differently.

For instance, boost jumps will no longer recharge as quickly as they used to when players are trying out Infected. Kills and Deaths will also not be stored once a match is over, according to the patch notes posted over on the r/Infinitewarfare Subreddit.

The players who end up being the first Infected can also expect to receive the proper amount of XP whenever they record their first kills.

The Gun Game mode has also been tweaked recently.

Similar to Infected, kills and deaths will not be stored after a match has ended, meaning KD will not be affected. The throw distance for the Bio Spike in Gun Game mode has also been increased.

Some of the weapons inside "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" have also been improved via the recently released patches. The shotguns and submachine guns (SMGs) in particular have been buffed up, so players may want to give these a try again if they have steered clear of them previously.

Developers also recently addressed some issues with Cryo Mines and Killstreaks and these should now work better inside the game moving forward.

In related news, the first downloadable content (DLC) pack for the game is also set to be released in the near future.

Starting Jan. 31, PlayStation 4 (PS4) players can download the new "Sabotage" expansion pack that includes four new multiplayer maps — Dominion, Neon, Noir and Renaissance — as well as the Rave in the Redwoods addition for the game's Zombies mode.

PS4 owners interested in getting the "Sabotage" expansion pack can also pre-order it for their chosen platform right now.

More news about "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available soon.