'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News: Seven Weapons Found In Recent Datamining Effort

More weapons could soon be coming to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," and a recent datamining effort hinted at the additions that may be introduced.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyNew weapons were recently discovered in 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's' files

A description of a video posted on YouTube by "MrJarNi" featured details about the different weapons that have been seen in the game's files.

First off, there were two weapons that looked like they may be released for "Infinite Warfare" sooner rather than later.

The Model 2187 was the first weapon, and this one has apparently been "updated 90%" since its animations and attachments were already working well.

According to a recent report from PVP Live, the Model 2187 was already spotted in previous datamines. The next time players see it, they may already be holding it in their hands inside the game.

Next up was the Barret 50 Cal., and this one was supposedly pretty far along in the development process as well.

Beyond the Model 2187 and the Barret 50 Cal., there were other weapons that have been discovered just recently, but these additional ones may not be ready to be made accessible to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" players just yet.

The Gauss could turn out to be a particularly deadly weapon. This weapon is supposedly capable of causing one-shot kills even from a great distance, provided that players use its charge function properly.

Another interesting firearm is the Longshot, which was described as a kind of sniper/shotgun hybrid.

The MAG is a semi-automatic weapon that still needs to be detailed further before fans can really find out what it is capable of.

The TAC Burst has a "unique grenade launcher attached," while the last weapon discovered in the datamine known as the USNALMG also featured a grenade launcher and it can apparently auto-generate ammunition as well.

More news about when these recently discovered weapons may be coming to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available in the future.