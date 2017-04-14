'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News:'Continuum' DLC Pack Trailer Showcases New Maps, Highlights Combat Styles Players Can Use

PlayStation 4 players will soon be able to purchase the "Continuum" for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare." And while they wait a bit more for that opportunity, they can check out a new trailer showcasing the contents of this downloadable content pack.

YouTube courtesy of Call of DutyScrap, a multiplayer map set on the moon, is one of the new additions included in 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's' 'Continuum' DLC pack

In the trailer, players are shown the four new multiplayer maps that will be added by "Continuum" to the first-person shooter.

Developers also displayed how players could try out different approaches to combat whenever they are engaged in matches on these maps.

There's the Run & Gun style for those who prefer to be as mobile as possible when it comes to tracking down and avoiding their opponents and the Stealth approach for those who like sneaking up on their targets.

Players who prefer to sit back and do damage from a distance can try out being a Sniper. while those who are all about going in guns blazing may want to experience the Heavy style of play.

Moving on now to the new multiplayer maps, one of these may be somewhat familiar to older "Call of Duty" players. Excess is a reworked version of the Rust map included in "Modern Warfare 2," and players who still remember that old location may have a bit of an advantage here.

The 3-lane map known as Archive is also included in "Continuum," and it takes players to an art gallery where the main exhibits will be scenes of fiery combat.

In the third map known as Scrap, players will have to figure out a way to navigate the unfamiliar landscape of the moon and of this unusually located junkyard.

Lastly, the map known as Turista will reward players with a spa day, though they should not expect to have a particularly relaxing experience here.

The aforementioned multiplayer maps as well as the new Zombies mode chapter known as "Shaolin Shuffle" are all included in the "Continuum" DLC pack, which will be made available to PS4 players on April 18.

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" players who prefer the PC and the Xbox One will have to wait for 30 more days before they can get the "Continuum" DLC pack.