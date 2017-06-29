'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' Rumors: Contents of DLC 3 May Already Be Known

A new downloadable content pack is expected to be released soon for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," and its contents may have already been discovered.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyA new DLC pack is coming to 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' and it could be known as 'Absolution'

Redditor "LackingAGoodName" recently shared some new images that supposedly show off the different multiplayer maps as well as the next Zombies episode that may be included in the DLC pack that could be known as "Absolution."

Beginning with the multiplayer maps, four of them are expected to be included.

According to the post, the first of the four maps will be Bermuda. Bermuda seems to be some kind of small-scale fishing facility, and given its name, it may even be located somewhere in the Bermuda Triangle.

The second map is Ember. According to Redditor "Allegiance10," this could be based on the Resistance map featured in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3." Previous DLC packs have featured re-imagined versions of earlier "Call of Duty" maps, so it would not be that surprising if another one was released.

The next map supposedly included in the third DLC pack may be named Fore. The design of this particular map seems to be different with the supposed teaser image for it, displaying three seemingly separate locations. If this new map really is coming to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," it will be interesting to see how those different sections are linked.

The last of the multiplayer maps included in the post is Permafrost and the image for it shows a possibly abandoned structure that confines players to a small amount of space.

A new Zombies episode titled "Attack of the Radioactive Thing!" may also be coming to the first-person shooter.

The developers over at Infinity Ward have yet to confirm that "Absolution" will indeed be the third DLC pack released for the game, but that should change soon, as they are already teasing an upcoming announcement.

More news about the new DLC items coming to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available in the near future.