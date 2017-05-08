'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' Rumors: New DLC Voice Pack Featuring Ken Jeong May Be Released

There are different ways for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" players to change the way they experience this game, including using downloadable content voice packs.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyA new DLC voice pack may be released for 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare'

Previously, DLC voice packs featuring Method Man and one that includes the work of actor Craig Fairbrass giving life to a soldier from the U.K. Special Forces were made available to players.

Just recently, the Ozzy Man Reviews voice pack was also released for the game via a recent update.

Now, it appears that players may soon be given access to yet another DLC voice pack, and this one could feature actor Ken Jeong calling the action taking place on the multiplayer maps in the game, according to a recent post from Redditor "TailsDoll553."

The reaction to this leak has been mixed, with some players happy to hear Jeong, while others are not warming up to this DLC voice pack as much.

A possible price for this Ken Jeong DLC voice pack was not included in the leak, but as iDigitalTimes pointed out, it may end up being sold for $4, which is the same price point attached to the one that features Method Man. The U.K. Special Forces voice pack is available for free.

It is unclear if developers are planning to release any other DLC voice packs for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," but if they are, some fans have ideas for who else should be featured.

One suggestion that came from Redditor "wwlink1" that is seconded by many is for a "Rick and Morty" voice pack to be released for the game. A voice pack featuring Samuel L. Jackson is also garnering some support.

Again, developers have not confirmed that new voice packs are going to be released, though it looks like fans still want new ones to be added.

More news about "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available in the near future.