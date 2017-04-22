'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' DLC News: Variety Map Pack Hits PC, Xbox One

The long-awaited Variety Map Pack downloadable content (DLC) for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" is finally available to the Xbox One and PC.

(Photo: Activision)A screenshot from the Variety Map Pack for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered."

This is the same DLC released for the original game almost a decade ago. Of course, it will feature upgraded graphics to match that of the remastered version of the game.

The Variety Map Pack will add four multiplayer maps to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" described as "some of the most epic maps" in the history of the franchise.

Broadcast is based on the "Charlie Don't Surf" TV station on the campaign mission. It is an "enemy communications building with confined corridors and wide-open parking lots."

The second map from the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered," Creek, is described as a "wide-open village ravaged by combat where concealment is the difference between life and death."

The third multiplayer map coming to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" via the Variety Map Pack DLC is Killhouse, a small warehouse that makes for "maximum close-quarters chaos."

The final DLC map is the "foggy downtown district" known as Chinatown, which happens to be a reimagining of the original "Call of Duty" map, Carentan.

Illuminated by a full moon and the "neon glow" of the city, the map is home to buildings where enemies can take over, sneak up on them and catch them off guard.

Apart from these maps, the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" DLC also comes with 10 "rare" supply drops from the Operation Lion Strike.

In the game, players can unlock them through gameplay or spending real money, but the Variety Map Pack DLC already comes with them as bonus.

The Variety Map Pack for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" is priced at $14.99. It was first made available to the PlayStation 4 as part of a timed exclusivity deal between Sony and "Call of Duty" publisher Activision.