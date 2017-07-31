'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' News: Standalone Release Hit With Negative Reviews on Steam

Activision/Steam Promotional image for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered"

The standalone release of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" was widely met with negative reviews on Steam.

As of this writing, the game collection was rated "Mostly Negative" on Steam, where only 35 percent out of the 381 evaluations shared by certified buyers of the game were positive.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" was first introduced back in November 2016. With the availability of modern gaming consoles that make high-definition gaming possible, Activision deemed it was the right time to remaster classic campaign maps from the early "Call of Duty" games.

However, a lot of fans were disappointed when the remastered collection was first released because the only way to actually play with it was through buying special editions of "Infinite Warfare." Unfortunately for Activision, launching "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" as a standalone product did not help either.

With the release of the standalone "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered," the typical complaints still have something to do with the $39.99 price tag. Others were also agitated by the fact that the campaign maps needed to be purchased separately for $14.99. On the other hand, many were also calling out the developers for several gameplay issues.

One Steam user shared how the game's stability had been an issue after playing the Multiplayer mode for 60 hours. The player commented: "The optimization is really horrible. Every update causes my computer to freeze almost every time I want to play from the startup of the match, picking my loadouts and from looking at different parts of the map."

Several other players complained about the microtransactions system and the widespread presence of game hackers in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered."

We’re making either #PropHunt or #Slasher permanent at the end of #CODDaysOfSummer. Image w/ most RT wins! Get your vote in by 8/1 @ 10am PT pic.twitter.com/lGxxMxtdkw — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 27, 2017

Meanwhile, there were also people complaining about the addition of the Prop Hunt mode. However, when "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" developer Raven Software asked Twitter followers which between Prop Hunt and Slasher should become a permanent campaign in the game, Prop Hunt is, by far, leading the poll.