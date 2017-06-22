'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' Release Date News: Game Arriving Next Week?

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered," the remake of the 2007 title, could go on sale next week. The game is believed to be a stand-alone version of the game that was bundled with last year's :Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyA stand-alone release for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' could happen next month, according to some retailer listings

The news comes after Charlie Intel received a tip in the form of images of shrink-wrapped versions of the game for the PlayStation 4. The images also revealed what appears to be a Target shelf tag listing, with the price set at $39.99.

Later, another image was sent, this time showing the retailer's system computer which lists the title's street date as June 20. However, given that the date has since passed and no "Call of Duty 4" went on sale, the date has probably been changed.

According to Polygon, a number of Target stores say they already have products that match the game's SKU or stock keeping unit. These products have been confirmed to be a video game and have a listed street date of June 27.

This could very well be the elusive "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered," which would mean that it will be out next week at least as physical discs. No word has been released from Activision or Steam whether a digital copy of the game is also in line for release next week.

The game has seen continued support from its publisher since its release with "Infinite Warfare." This includes new character models and new weapons. The game could very well have been the reason for bumping up Infinite Warfare's sales numbers which received a very negative reaction from fans.

The game will retell the stories of John "Soap" MacTavish and John Price with their SAS team to break up a Russian ultranationalist faction and U.S. Marine Paul Jackson in an operation to topple a rogue Arab dictator.