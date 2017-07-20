'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' Rumors: New DLC Map Pack Could Be Made Available Soon

Facebook courtesy of Call of Duty A new map pack may be released soon for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered'

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" was finally given its standalone release not too long ago, and there is a new rumor hinting that this newfound freedom could lead to additional content.

To be more specific, the new rumor is hinting that a downloadable content map pack may be released for the remastered first-person shooter.

Over on Reddit, "ultra_slug" shared that a French videogame retailer had apparently posted a listing for a new map pack known as "Regroup."

"Regroup" supposedly contains four maps, all of which are remakes of older "Call of Duty" settings that will likely be familiar to fans.

The first map is apparently based on "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's" Dome, and it will be known in the remastered game as Boundary.

Next up is a map named Palace that is supposedly based on "Modern Warfare 2's" Estate.

Also inspired by "Modern Warfare 2" are two other maps known as Skyscraper and Terminal that supposedly take design cues from Highrise and Terminal, respectively.

It would not be that unusual if a map pack filled with remade settings is released for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" given that recent entries in the series have received this kind of content.

The listing put up by the French videogame retailer has reportedly been taken down, however, but not before the Redditor saw that "Regroup" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 version of the remastered game on Aug. 1.

It is still unclear if "Regroup" is only being released for the standalone game or also for the one bundled together with "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

Developers have also yet to confirm the existence of "Regroup," so players will have to stay tuned to see if this rumor pans out.

The standalone version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" is also expected to be released soon for other platforms.